Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Magnet Forensics from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

MAGTF stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Magnet Forensics has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Magnet Forensics Inc develops data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

