Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) traded down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.38. 3,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,486,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.