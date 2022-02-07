MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $233,514.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.96 or 0.07154051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,989.46 or 1.00129590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00055579 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006462 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

