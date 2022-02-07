Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Medallion Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

