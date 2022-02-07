Mandeep Chawla Sells 27,747 Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 27,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.44, for a total transaction of C$428,413.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,214,003.36.

Mandeep Chawla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mandeep Chawla sold 32,099 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.14, for a total transaction of C$518,077.86.

Shares of CLS stock traded down C$0.48 on Monday, reaching C$15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,454. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.52. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.94 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.2600001 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

