Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $129.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day moving average is $156.41. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

