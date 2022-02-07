Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $129.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day moving average is $156.41. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.