Maplelane Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Maplelane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $1,750,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wendy’s by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.69 on Monday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

