Maplelane Capital LLC Sells 321,000 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Maplelane Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 321,000 shares during the quarter. Bloomin’ Brands comprises 0.9% of Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Maplelane Capital LLC owned 1.22% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $27,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,003 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,500,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,000,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

BLMN opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.