Maplelane Capital LLC Takes $8.69 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,686,000. Maplelane Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of International Game Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of IGT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.11.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.