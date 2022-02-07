Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,234 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 3.1% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $120,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $6.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,905. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.79 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.24.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

