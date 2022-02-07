Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Purchases 582 Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIQUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

L’Air Liquide stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,042. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

