Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 17,690 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,690 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,769,307 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,451,000 after acquiring an additional 86,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.82. 66,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,522,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.27. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.