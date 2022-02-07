Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 60,729 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,729 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 1.9% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Unilever worth $73,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,303. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

