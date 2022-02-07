Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. NBF dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday.

Marathon Gold stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 122,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,542. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.13 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The firm has a market cap of C$697.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.06.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

