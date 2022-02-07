Marathon Gold’s (MOZ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOZ. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. NBF cut their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.51.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 17.71 and a quick ratio of 17.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.06. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.13 and a 12 month high of C$3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$679.61 million and a PE ratio of -74.44.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

