Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.00

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 621631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.