Markel (NYSE:MKL) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,443.33.

MKL stock opened at $1,260.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,232.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,249.82. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,062.11 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Markel will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Markel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Markel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Markel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markel by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,175,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

