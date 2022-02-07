Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 117,444 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.22% of Preferred Apartment Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 118,983 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 118,744 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $924.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

