Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 1,670 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 101.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $200.95 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.90.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

