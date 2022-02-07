Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,937 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $654,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,660 shares of company stock worth $10,931,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $201.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.11 and its 200-day moving average is $199.13.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

