Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.32 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 156.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $86.59 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $35,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,123 in the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

