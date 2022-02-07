Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 284.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,201 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

