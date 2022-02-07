Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 351 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.19% of Insteel Industries worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IIIN opened at $38.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 2.88%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.