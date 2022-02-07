Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $336,584,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 110.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,079,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,312,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,614 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

