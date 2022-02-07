Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $115.98 on Monday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

