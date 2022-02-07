MAX Exchange Token Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $896,838.70 and $59,921.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,944.59 or 0.99687887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00071774 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00263198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00161022 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00334077 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006624 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001248 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001456 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

