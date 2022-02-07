Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 131 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in STERIS by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $225.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.