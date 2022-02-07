Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 77 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.84.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $223.40 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.70 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

