Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $225,000 Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $2,452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after acquiring an additional 217,455 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $182.95 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.93.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

