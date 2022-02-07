Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after buying an additional 1,194,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $550,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,487,099 shares of company stock valued at $261,534,328 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.16.

Shares of DDOG opened at $150.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,073.21 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.