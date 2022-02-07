Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057,839 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $15,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of TBLA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,129. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.