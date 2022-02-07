Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Purchases 3,210,560 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises about 2.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $190,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,985 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,234 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $9,369,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,909,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after acquiring an additional 901,421 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. 272,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,472. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

