Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Meridian has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $233.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at $4,486,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 68,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

