Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $36,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.28. The company had a trading volume of 399,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,266,090. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $646.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.26 and its 200-day moving average is $340.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.