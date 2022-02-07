Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $430.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.25. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.