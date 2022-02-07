Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $380.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective trimmed by Moffett Nathanson from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

