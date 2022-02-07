Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Truist Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.25. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $230.11 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

