Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $90,000 Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 52.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in News by 34.4% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in News by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.91. 15,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,667. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.45. News Co. has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

