Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,790,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,866,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,621,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 874,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after buying an additional 781,312 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,329. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

