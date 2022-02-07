Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000.

CNTQU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.17. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36.

