Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for about 1.0% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares during the period.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $46,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.09.

NASDAQ MRTX traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $214.43.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

