Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

