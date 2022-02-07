Mizuho Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $340.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $343.32.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $314.33 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 949.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.