Mizuho Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $200.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $196.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.54.

HSY opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.38. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $206.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,129 shares of company stock worth $4,446,066 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hershey by 17,356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $129,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $99,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

