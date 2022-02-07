Mizuho Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $210.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $218.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.73 and a 200 day moving average of $165.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $129.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,591 shares of company stock worth $14,374,221 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.