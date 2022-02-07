MKM Partners Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $365.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $345.53.

Shares of FB stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.25. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,708,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

