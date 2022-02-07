Model N (MODN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.25 million, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Model N worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.