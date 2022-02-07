Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MODN. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Model N alerts:

NYSE MODN opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Model N has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $943.25 million, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Model N by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Model N by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.