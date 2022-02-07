Morgan Stanley Boosts Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target to GBX 1,950

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,800 ($24.20) to GBX 1,950 ($26.22) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $986.50.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $24.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

