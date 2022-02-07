Morgan Stanley Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $350.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $365.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $361.19.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $267.55 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock worth $708,038,314. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.